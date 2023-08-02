Experts share how to talk with your kids about grief

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In recent weeks and months, many children have unexpectedly died by violence or accidents in our area. In response to the tragedies, a clinical psychologist is explaining how to talk about grief with your children.

Whenever someone dies, it’s a tragic situation, but as Dr. Joshua Klapow says, it can be especially tragic when it’s a child. Other children who may have been friends or even siblings with the person might have a difficult time wrapping their minds around it.

Dr. Klapow says before anything, make sure to take their age and development into consideration.

One big thing to remember: it’s not a “one and done” conversation, so Dr. Klapow says you don’t have to put immense pressure on yourself. He says many times, it can be just as simple as opening the door or beginning the conversation -- just to see what questions your child might have.

He says it’s important not to assume their thoughts or feelings. Instead, he tells parents to meet their children where they’re at.

“One of the easiest ways to do that is to talk about what happened and ask them what their thoughts are, how they feel, rather than -- As an adult, a lot of times we want to try to explain it and for a child, the same way that we can’t often wrap our heads around the loss of a child, a child’s not going to be able to either,” said Dr. Klapow.

Dr. Klapow says if your child doesn’t seem to be impacted very much or they don’t want to talk about it, don’t push them. He says just like adults process loss in different ways, children do the same and it’s okay to just let it be.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.