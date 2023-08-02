LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Experts share how to talk with your kids about grief

A clinical psychologist explains how parents can talk to their kids about the loss of a friend.
A clinical psychologist explains how parents can talk to their kids about the loss of a friend.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In recent weeks and months, many children have unexpectedly died by violence or accidents in our area. In response to the tragedies, a clinical psychologist is explaining how to talk about grief with your children.

Whenever someone dies, it’s a tragic situation, but as Dr. Joshua Klapow says, it can be especially tragic when it’s a child. Other children who may have been friends or even siblings with the person might have a difficult time wrapping their minds around it.

Dr. Klapow says before anything, make sure to take their age and development into consideration.

One big thing to remember: it’s not a “one and done” conversation, so Dr. Klapow says you don’t have to put immense pressure on yourself. He says many times, it can be just as simple as opening the door or beginning the conversation -- just to see what questions your child might have.

He says it’s important not to assume their thoughts or feelings. Instead, he tells parents to meet their children where they’re at.

“One of the easiest ways to do that is to talk about what happened and ask them what their thoughts are, how they feel, rather than -- As an adult, a lot of times we want to try to explain it and for a child, the same way that we can’t often wrap our heads around the loss of a child, a child’s not going to be able to either,” said Dr. Klapow.

Dr. Klapow says if your child doesn’t seem to be impacted very much or they don’t want to talk about it, don’t push them. He says just like adults process loss in different ways, children do the same and it’s okay to just let it be.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyresha Little
Mother of 8 found dead in plastic storage box
Family wants answers after Mashell Mann died from undiagnosed Leukemia while in state custody.
Family wants answers after woman dies from undiagnosed leukemia
Taniyah Lowery, 19.
B’ham PD: Woman arrested in connection to 4-year-old girl shot on 1st Street North
Carim Rasheed Heard was one of 2 men killed in a crash Sunday morning.
2 men killed in Birmingham crash Sunday morning
Birmingham Police need help identifying a robbery suspect.
Birmingham Police looking for robbery suspect

Latest News

Uber has launched a new teen account program for those aged 13-17.
Uber driver explains safety precautions for new teen account program
Honoring victims of sixteenth street baptist church bombing
Mayor Woodfin announces more on efforts to commemorate the Sixteenth Street bombing and how far the city has come since
Warning about new phone scam
Look out for “say yes” scams
Pelham considering one cent sales tax increase
Pelham looking to implement a one cent sales tax increase for infrastructure projects