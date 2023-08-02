Chilton County Humane Society in crisis mode

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Chilton County Humane Society is in crisis mode after struggling for several years with overcrowding and lack of employees.

The humane society says that they need all hands-on deck. The overpopulation has been causing employees to feel overwhelmed and leave. According to the shelter, at one point they lost their executive director and some of their board members.

However, after discussions with the Chilton County Commission on how they can help the humane society, two employees and the executive director have returned. Now the goal is to hire two more employees and gather more board members.

Right now, the humane society has about 150 animals in their care which is too much for them to handle. Although the shelter is designed to help the community, they are in desperate need of financial stability, more space, and volunteers.

Jimmie Hardee Chilton Co. commission chair “We got our animal control officers picking up 12 to 15 animals at a time in some locations.”

The humane society also wants to urge the public to spay and neuter your pets as that plays a huge factor in why they are overcrowded.

Kat Reece board member humane society “We have the spay and neuter low-cost program here where people can buy low-cost vouchers and they can have their animals transported from here to Birmingham to be fixed and picked up the next day.”

Hardee asks the community to be patient as they work through these issues, it’s going to take some time to put the humane society back on the right path.

