Chilton County gearing up for back to school

Chilton County schools gearing up for new school year
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Chilton County school district is gearing up for their upcoming school year with a few new additions.

One of those additions includes a new storm shelter.

The Chilton County Superintendent Corey Clements said that they have added additional classrooms, storm shelters and a mental health coordinator for this upcoming school year.

Chilton County and Isabella high schools will soon have six new classrooms and an entire wing that will serve as a storm shelter for students, teachers, faculty and staff.

“We want to make sure that they are safe and a lot of times some of our kids might be safer in the school building than they would be at home,” Clements said. “So, we want to make sure our buildings are as safe as possible for our students and our faculty.”

Chilton Co. is not the only school with new additions for safety. This past spring Jemison High School received a new storm shelter that will also serve as a new band room.

Dakota Bromley, the band director at Jemison High School, said, “The space that it gives us and the pride that it gives the kids to walk into that new space,” Bromley said.

As the Jemison marching band wrapped up their last day of band camp, students were getting excited about the upcoming school year.

Alana Abernatcy, a rising senior said, “Definitely preforming, I’m really excited about this year’s show.”

Another rising senior, Aaliyah Penn agreed, “I really love the performance, you’re like out in the spotlight and its just really fun and I think it’s cool.”

Bromley says their show has a little bit of something from everyone and they are ready to show off what they have been working so hard on.

Kaylee Caton and Rose Forbach rising sophomores said, “We are most looking forward to preforming and putting on a show for everyone.”

Another sturdent, Jonathon Crumpler rising senior had something else in mind that he was excited about.

“Honestly the schoolwork, its enjoyable and getting to know the teachers would be nice too,” Crumpler said.

In addition to the storm shelters and classrooms, a new mental health coordinator will provide services to students this upcoming school year and superintendent Clements said, they are hoping to expand their school safety in the spring.

