Chelsea residents will soon pay more for their garbage pickup in the city

Paying more for garbage pickup services in Chelsea
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in Chelsea, you’ll soon be paying three times more for garbage pickup services in the city.

The majority of the city council approves of a new three-year contract to stick with Republic Services.

Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer told me they didn’t have many options to consider. It was either no recycling or a higher bid that included recycling.

Picklesimer said they received a low bid from Arrow Disposal Services, but the business withdrew, leaving them with the second lowest bid, Republic Services.

The city’s last contract with Republic Services was $35 and some change every quarter.

Now, residents will spend an extra $6 a month for the services that include weekly trash and bulk trash pickup as well as bi-weekly recycling pick up.

Picklesimer said they are not trying to put a burden on their citizens.

“We do feel like as a city we need to offer the most service that we can offer and this is the way our council thought we could do that the best,” Picklesimer said.

City leaders tell me you’ll start to see a bigger bill on September 1.

