Mother of Jefferson Co. deputy carjacked, suspect arrested after crash in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A carjacking suspect from Jefferson County has been arrested in Calera after a crash.

Calera Police say the crash happened Wednesday morning on County Road 25 and Lhoist.

The victim is the mother of a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy, according to the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Department.

The victim’s dog was in the vehicle and was not harmed after the accident. The victim was hurt when the suspect broke out her window, according to Calera Police.

