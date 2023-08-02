LawCall
Bars closing early in Tuscaloosa? Tuscaloosa City Councilman floats idea

Reaction to proposed changes to bar hours
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -Tuscaloosa City Councilman John Faile would like to see businesses selling alcohol closing early. He’s proposing having bars close at midnight during the week and 1 a.m. on the weekends.

Faile said that right now there’s a police officer shortage, and patroling multiple establishments where alcohol is served creates a burden. He also believes it could cut down on the amount of overtime for the city.

“It just seems to me that if people weren’t out quite as drunk and quite as late that it would have to be good for public safety,” John Faile, Tuscaloosa City Councilor said.

The talk of having to close early isn’t sitting well with some bar owners who say it could cut in their profits as well as money for the city.

Hunter Wiggins with Session Cocktails feels that the majority of bars and restaurants are doing the right thing and keeping the peace, though a couple bars are causing issues. He feels there will be a trickle down effect if bars have to close early.

“It will take shifts out of employees mouths. It will change how you schedule. It will change how you have to run your operations. It will make it to where you might not need to hire as many people. It’s a huge impact on not only the business owners, the people who work for them but also in the taxpaying citizens and the city of Tuscaloosa,” Wiggins said.

Faile tells us this idea is only in the discussion phase and hasn’t been brought up in council.

