Alabaster residents upset with future Walker Springs residential development

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Many Alabaster residents are upset and frustrated with the proposed Walker Springs residential development.

This development, located near Ebenezer Swamp and aims to build 970 homes according to the developer, Newcastle Homes.

Alabaster residents are worried about the increase in traffic, overcrowding the schools and stormwater flooding.

Most people became aware of the walker springs development when the US Army Corps of Engineers announced their proposal for public comment back in 2022.

David Butle, Staff Attorney at the Cahaba Riverkeeper, said, “The public comment process felt like an after- the-fact kind of exercise because the city of Alabaster had already committed to moving forward with the development.”

A public hearing was held last week by Newcastle Homes as part of their process to obtain the permits for the Walker Springs subdivision.

“The members of the communities in both Alabaster and Montevallo who come to give feedback are overwhelmingly opposed to the direction the city is moving,” Butler said.

And they are opposed because they are already struggling with traffic congestion, poor storm water management and their properties being damaged by flooding in the area.

“These developments are designed for a particular volume of rain and that volume of rain is nowhere close to what we routinely experience here in Alabama,” Butler said. “The fact that it is designed to those standards provides no comfort to the people who live around it that they will not suffer the impact of flooding and storm water problems.”

A representative from Newcastle Homes said in a statement, “Newcastle, along with its consultants, has spent a significant amount of time over the past year to make modifications to the Master Plan to avoid impacts to certain areas of the site, and also to study the feasibility of green infrastructure and low impact development techniques that can be implemented on the project.”

WBRC reached out to the city of Alabaster last week for a comment, and they said they have nothing to do with the public hearing that it is being held by Newcastle Homes as part of their process to obtain permits for the subdivision.

Many Alabaster city leaders were not present at the public hearing last week.

Newcastle Homes is waiting on their approval from the US Army Corps of Engineers before moving forward with the project.

