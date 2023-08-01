A year on, Ricky Hamrick’s loved ones still imploring those with answers to come forward

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It has been more than a year since one man was shot and killed in front of his 8-year-old daughter in Bessemer. 39-year-old Ricky Hamrick was gunned down in July of last year while selling two handguns.

His family still asking questions as they look to find who killed their loved one. Police were working leads on the case back in April, but the killer still remains on the loose.

While time has continued to pass, the pain hasn’t subsided for Hamrick’s family.

His mother Debbi Stringer is still begging those who know something to come forward so this can’t happen to another family.

“Oh it has been horrifying. I wouldn’t want anybody to go through this.”

She says the people who commit crimes like this won’t stop. While it was her son a year ago, it could be someone else’s loved one next. It is a pain that Hamrick’s former fiancé and daughter know all too well.

“She got robbed of a life time with her daddy. No more… She can’t… No more summers with him. He wont be able to do the little things like go to her high school, watch her go to Prom, and he will never have the chance to walk her down the aisle,” said Taylor Benavides, the mother of Hamrick’s daughter.

His daughter, Sadie, was with him when the shooting occurred. Family says Hamrick was an amazing father that would do anything to help those he loved. Now that he is gone, they simply hope justice can be found.

“It would mean the world. It would really mean more than anything in the world because that is what he deserves and what we all need. We don’t have any closure,” said Hamrick’s mother, Debbi Stringer.

If you have any information about the case, contact law enforcement or Crimestoppers. Any information that leads to an arrest could earn you a financial award.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.