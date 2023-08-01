Some UAB students still waiting for on-campus housing assignments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Classes begin in three weeks, and some students at UAB are still wondering whether they’ll be able to live on campus this semester.

While some of the students were denied housing within the last week, others say they are still waiting for answers. One student, who wanted to remain anonymous, said that if she doesn’t get a dorm, she’ll have to put her education on hold since she lives three hours away.

She says she applied for on-campus housing back in March and gave a $275 deposit, but she’s still waiting to see if she’ll have living arrangements.

The most recent email she got from UAB on June 23 read, “Following this round of Fall 2023 housing assignments, the Assignments Team was unable to place you in a specific building. We will place you prior to the beginning of the Fall 2023 term. We continue to receive cancellations each week and evaluate space as the summer progresses. As additional space opens up, we will continue placing the remainder of our applicants into their highest preference available.”

The email said the next round of assignments will be sent by email on July 21 and then August 7. The student said after she heard nothing on July 21, she called and emailed the university who gave no answers.

“It’s not fair, especially for the ones that stay hours away. It’s not fair. The least they could do is give an update instead of us waiting or we’re calling, sending emails and no one has responded... You know, it’s been hard so it’s really just the act of not knowing or -- do I have to cancel this semester or take a semester off?”

WBRC reached out to UAB about the concerns. A representative sent the following:

“We can assure you that UAB Student Housing communicates with students interested in our residence halls, particularly this close to the start of the semester. Housing applications are addressed on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who secured rooms earlier have priority; we don’t always have available space for some students who delay their choice to request on-campus housing. All students who committed to student housing in time and secured a housing contract for the fall semester will be assigned a room.”

In that same email, quotes were attributed to Director of Student Housing Marc Booker:

· Student Housing in in high demand – which is a testament to the quality of our residence halls and UAB’s on-campus experience. In fact, this year we had more upper classmen than usual wanting to remain in student housing. We accommodate as many students as we can, but there are space limitations.

· We built two new residence halls (2015 and 2021) in the last several years and encourage students to submit housing applications as soon as they know they want to stay on campus.

· Students with questions are encouraged to reach out to UAB Student Housing.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.