Queen of Clean: Garbage disposal bombs

The Queen of Clean is talking about stinky, smelly garbage disposals and what you can do to make them fresh again. And it’s so easy. Here’s how to make your own Garbage Disposal Bombs.

What you need:

Baking soda

Dish washing liquid

Salt

Essential oil - optional

Water

Bowl

Small scoop - Optional

Wax paper

Cookie Sheet

Labeled container with lid

How to make:

In a bowl combine the following ingredients:

1 - 1/2 Cups of Baking Soda Teaspoon of Dishwashing Liquid 2 - Teaspoons Salt 20 - 50 Drops Essential Oil (Optional) 1/4 to 1/2 Cup Water (Start with the smaller amount)

Then you’ll need to:

Mix the baking soda, dish washing liquid and salt together in a mixing bowl – to a paste consistency. Add the Essential Oil, if using. Slowly add water until the mixture sticks together without being too wet. Use only the amount of water you need. If you get too much water in the mixture, add a little baking soda. Scoop out with a small ice cream scoop and place on wax paper covered cookie sheet. Let them dry overnight (to Harden) Place in a covered container (Labeled) DO NOT EAT! TO USE: Turn on COLD water, pop one into the disposal drain, Turn on the Disposal. DONE!

Linda Says:

These bombs will clean and refresh your disposal When choosing an essential oil be sure to use one you want to smell at your kitchen sink. I like citrus and Thieves Oil is also nice. A Great Money Saver!

