One more Bama football season for Highway 82 construction

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s football season begins in a little more than a month, meaning that traffic will increase as fans make their way to Tuscaloosa. Visitors traveling in both directions on Highway 82 will have to deal with roadway construction for one more football season.

Fans will only have to navigate the construction for a little bit longer. According to ALDOT, this is the last football season before the project gets wrapped up next summer. The job, which started more than a year ago, adds turning lanes and widens parts of 82 from Tuscaloosa to Northport.

ALDOT’s West Alabama spokesman, John McWilliams, says accommodations will be made to help football fans on weekends in the fall.

“The contractor is not allowed to work from Friday afternoon through Sunday at noon, so those lanes will not impacted by construction and what’s opened will remain open. We have so many people who use this corridor and this is a Rebuild Alabama Act project and by doing this project we can improve travel time and improve safety,” said McWilliams.

According to McWilliams, the construction project is costing $33 million. He says it is on time and under budget.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.