National Association of Black Journalists Hosts annual convention in the magic city, massive economic impact expected

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly 4,000 Black journalists gathered in Birmingham from across the country to learn and network at the 2023 National Association of Black Journalists Convention & Career Fair.

The event is the third most attended NABJ convention in history, according to NABJ President Dorothy Tucker.

“We chose Birmingham for a number of reasons. The top of the list is historic significance. It is the cradle of the Civil Rights movement,” said Tucker, NABJ President and CBS Chicago reporter.

Attendees had the opportunity to visit historical sites they may have only read about in locations including Birmingham, Montgomery, and Selma.

“We will visit the museums and other sites. I think it’s a win, win all around,” Tucker said.

The convention was anticipated to make a notable economic impact on the city, driven by the Birmingham lodging tax and increased support for local businesses.

“Our members are flocking to Birmingham. We are going to be all over this city,” Tucker added.

The convention marked the first time NABJ hosted the event in the Magic City. The organization sold out nine hotels in Birmingham, making it the third most attended convention for NABJ.

Birmingham Councilman and Chair of Economic Development, Hunter Williams, praised the NABJ Convention and events like it, stating, “We anticipate seeing more and more large scale events that put the city in a position to win.”

The NABJ convention in Birmingham aimed to inspire diversity in journalism, addressing the importance of representation from entry-level to leadership positions. Tucker emphasized that diverse perspectives in newsrooms are essential for comprehensive coverage of crucial issues affecting communities across the country.

“Today politically. When we see what’s happening in the courts, with education with what some of the state’s are doing, it is imperative that we are in the newsrooms making sure those stories are covered; That there is that Black perspective,” she said.

Tucker added that NABJ was inspired to consider other smaller cities for future conventions, thanks to the positive experience they had in Birmingham.

