Murder charges dismissed in 2021 Pelham double shooting

Charles Hatcher
Charles Hatcher(Pelham Police Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County judge has dismissed a murder charge against a man involved in a double shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured in 2021.

Court records cite the reason for the dropped murder charge is self-defense.

Charles Hatcher was originally charged with murder and attempted murder in the 2021 double shooting at a home off Highway 72 in Pelham.

Hatcher still faces the attempted murder charge.

The trial for the attempted murder charge is scheduled to begin August 21.

