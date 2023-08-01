Murder charges dismissed in 2021 Pelham double shooting

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County judge has dismissed a murder charge against a man involved in a double shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured in 2021.

Court records cite the reason for the dropped murder charge is self-defense.

Charles Hatcher was originally charged with murder and attempted murder in the 2021 double shooting at a home off Highway 72 in Pelham.

Hatcher still faces the attempted murder charge.

The trial for the attempted murder charge is scheduled to begin August 21.

