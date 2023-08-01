LawCall
Man charged in kidnapping of 11-month-old baby in Vestavia Hills

Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills
Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A man has been charged and arrested after an 11-month-old child was kidnapped Sunday evening from the Grand Highland apartments in Vestavia Hills.

Joel Bennett McCandless was arrested July 30 on eight charges related to kidnapping the child. The charges are as follows:

  • Kidnapping 1st, no bond
  • Burglary 1st, no bond
  • Shooting into an occupied building, no bond
  • Certain Persons prohibited to process a firearm, no bond
  • Reckless Endangerment, $6,000 bond
  • Criminal Mischief 2nd, $6,000 bond
  • Violation of a protection from abuse order, $6,000 bond
  • Interference with a domestic violence emergency call, $3,000 bond

McCandless is currently in custody at the Jefferson County Jail. A mugshot will be added to this story as soon as it is available.

The baby is okay and was recovered safely Sunday evening.

Original Story: An 11-month-old child has been recovered safely in Birmingham Sunday night after being taken earlier in the evening.

At approximately 6:20 p.m. Sunday, the Vestavia Hills Police Department responded to the Grand Highland of Vestavia Hills apartment complex on reports of a possible kidnapping with gunshots.

After officers arrived on scene, preliminary investigations revealed that a non-custodial parent shot into an apartment before entering, taking the child, and then fleeing the scene.

Officials have since safely recovered the child in Birmingham and arrested the male suspect, who is in custody in the Vestavia Hills jail. There are no reported injuries to the child or the mother of the child.

The Jefferson County District Attorney will decide the charges.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update as more information becomes available.

