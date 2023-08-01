LawCall
Man arrested after standoff in Tarrant

Authorities recovered three firearms and ammunition from the home.
Authorities recovered three firearms and ammunition from the home.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tarrant Police have arrested a man after a standoff Tuesday morning.

Chief Wendall Major said a woman told police she heard a gunshot in the 1700 block of Eastlake Boulevard. A bullet hit her home and some debris hit her, but she was not seriously injured nor was she shot.


Police arrived and determined there was a gunman inside a home on Eastlake Boulevard and he would not come out.

The Jefferson County SWAT Team arrived and negotiated with the man who eventually surrendered. Authorities recovered three firearms and ammunition from the home.

Tarrant Police had been called to the neighborhood a few times over the last few weeks because people heard gunshots, but they could not determine where shots were coming from.

The suspect is expected to be charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied building which is a felony.

