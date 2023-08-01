First Alert Weather: Mostly dry and hot weather Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy first day of August! We are starting out this Tuesday with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. The good news is that we aren’t seeing any patchy fog this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar shows some upper-level clouds moving through the area. A weak disturbance to the northwest will continue to weaken as it inches closer to Alabama today. We can’t rule out a stray shower in far northwest Alabama today, but the majority of us will remain dry.

The Next 24 - Tue. 3 p.m. (WBRC)

We are forecasting a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs in the low-to-mid 90s. Winds will continue from the north at 5 to 10 mph. Humidity levels will remain fairly comfortable this afternoon, so the heat index is only expected to climb into the mid-to-upper 90s. If you have any evening plans, we will likely remain dry with a partly cloudy sky with temperatures cooling off into the mid 80s by 7 to 8 p.m. No issues are expected for the Barons game or the Big Time Rush concert at Oak Mountain Amphitheater this evening.

Mostly Dry Wednesday: We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to start out in the lower 70s and heat up into the mid 90s tomorrow afternoon. Wednesday will end up hot, but the heat index will likely remain in the mid-to-upper 90s. We will have to watch clusters of storms to our northwest that could try to slide into North Alabama late Wednesday. I think most of us will end up dry tomorrow, but we will hold on to a 20 percent chance for a few showers or an isolated thunderstorm. The greatest chance for rain will remain north of Interstate 20. Winds tomorrow will likely come in from the north-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Next Big Thing: We will likely remain on the eastern edge of a ridge of high pressure by the end of the week. Areas to our west will end up very hot and muggy with mostly dry conditions. On the eastern edge of the high pressure, storms to the north will likely slide in to the southeast. We call this pattern “northwest flow”. We will likely see a cluster of storms develop in Missouri and Tennessee that could impact north and central Alabama Thursday. The placement of this system remains a big question as some weather models hint at most of this energy impacting northeast Alabama and into parts of Georgia.

Storms Return Thur-Fri (WBRC)

I still think we’ll see scattered showers and storms Thursday with a rain chance around 50 percent. A few storms could be strong with the main threats including strong wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Isolated flooding can’t be ruled out, especially for parts of east Alabama.

Temperatures Thursday afternoon could trend a few degrees cooler thanks to more cloud cover. I have high temperatures climbing into the lower 90s Thursday afternoon. Parts of west Alabama could end up a little hotter with highs in the mid 90s. Scattered storms will likely continue into Friday with highs in the lower 90s.

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend is shaping up to be hot and muggy. Morning temperatures will likely start out in the low-to-mid 70s with afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 90s.

First Alert Muggy Meter (WBRC)

Get ready for muggy conditions over the weekend. Dew points will be significantly higher, so we could see heat index values in the triple digits. The good news is that a stalled boundary will likely help to initiate scattered showers and storms that can cool us down Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will likely remain around 40 percent. A strong or isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out. The main threats this weekend will be heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. The hot and muggy pattern will likely continue into next week with rain chances at 30 to 40 percent.

Tropical Update: We continue to monitor two areas of low pressure out in the Atlantic. The area of low pressure that was trying to form off the coast of the Mid-Atlantic yesterday is now hundreds of miles south of Newfoundland. Odds remain very low for a tropical depression or storm to form.

Tropical Update (WBRC)

We continue to watch the area of low pressure spinning away in the Central Atlantic. Odds have lowered to 50 percent for development. Wind shear has been preventing this system from organizing into a tropical depression or storm. If it can somehow become a tropical storm over the next couple of days, it would receive the name of Emily. This area of low pressure will remain over the open waters of the Atlantic and will not impact the United States.

The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet. The hurricane season normally ramps up in August and September and comes to an end on November 30th.

Have a great Tuesday!

