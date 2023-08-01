Family wants answers after woman dies from undiagnosed leukemia

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alabama woman wants answers as to why more wasn’t done to save her mother.

Mashell Mann is one of the latest inmates to die in Alabama Department of Corrections custody.

She’d requested health care assistance multiple times before collapsing and being transported to UAB.

Her daughter, Kristi Mann, reached out to the On Your Side Investigators for help.

“When you don’t have anything left, you have pictures,” Mann explained, as she thumbed through pictures of her mom.

Mann last saw her mother breathing on her own June 10 during their regular visitation. Her mother signed them up for special pictures to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Family wants answers after Mashell Mann died from Leukemia while in state custody. (WBRC)

“This is my new favorite picture, she wanted to do this pose where we were sitting back-to-back because we always had each others back,” Mann said.

The week prior, her mom sought medical care for a sore on her stomach.

“The nurse didn’t do lab work, they just looked at it said it was a spider bite and gave her Band-Aids and cortisone cream,” she explained. “I saw her June 10 and I looked at it and it was red rash on her stomach. I said mom that doesn’t look like a spider bite, you need to see an outside doctor.”

Two days later, Mann was able to see a doctor at Birmingham Work Release, who diagnosed her with shingles.

“Days later she still wasn’t feeling well, Mann explained. “She was light headed, had a headache and was very fatigued and tired.”

On June 15, three days later, Mashell Mann went back to health care to let them know she was getting worse.

“She went to health care and passed out, she lost oxygen, they called an ambulance and they transported her to UAB,” Mann added. “I had a really bad feeling, when she said something about spider bite and then shingles, those are two completely different things for a doctor or healthcare to tell you.”

Mann received a call from an ADOC captain six hours later explaining her mother was transported to UAB and asked her to go to the hospital to get a status update.

“When I got there she was on a vent, they had already sent her in for emergency surgery, her spleen had ruptured, she was bleeding profusely and her blood was not clotting,” Mann said. “They had her hooked to transfusion machine to get her blood to clot, her kidneys were shutting down.

Mann flatlined when she reached the ER, this time they said it took them over 15 mins to get her resituated. During that time she suffered multiple strokes.

“The hematologist got with me and said her blood count was 144,000, which is extremely high,” stated Mann. “She was in toxic shock - well past the shingles.”

Mashell Mann was in organ failure, and days later Kristi Mann made the decision to take her mother off life support.

“[ADOC] allowed me see her for 2 hours after taking her off the vent, they wouldn’t let me stay at the hospital until she passed.”

Mashell Mann died the next day. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s report, Mann didn’t have shingles - she died from complications of acute leukemia.

It’s unclear why ADOC didn’t conduct further lab testing. Due to privacy laws, ADOC could not discuss Mann’s case. A spokesperson did confirm the health care providers at ADOC make decisions on how to treat inmates on a case-by-case basis.

Kristi Mann explained her parent’s marriage was fraught with domestic violence for nearly a decade. In 1995, her mother fatally shot her dad, which she said was in self-defense.

“If the situation happened today, I don’t believe she would have been charged, she was doing what she needed to do to protect her kids,” Mann added.

Mashell Mann was convicted of murder in Walker County in 1996 and sentenced to 40 years in prison.

The fact that Mashell Mann was still in prison is salt in the wound.

Her records aren’t like any we’ve seen. Mashell Mann earned more than twenty certificates while behind bars along with an associate’s degree in Applied Technology in Office Information Systems from Ingram State. She also had dozens of glowing parole recommendations by those who managed her during work release dating back ten plus years.

“Ms. Mann is very courteous and polite when she interacts with staff and the general public. She is always carrying a smile, upbeat with a good attitude and displays the utmost respect for others. I feel she has earned the respect of those she has worked with, due to her caring attitude. I for certain feel she would be an asset to the community and to any employer who would give her an opportunity.” - Captain Laird, Jr; Alabama Department of Public Safety, Drivers License Division; 2014

“Ms. Mann is a very productive worker and she quickly accomplishes any task give to her. We consider her to be one of the hardest working trustees that have been assigned to this office.” - Sargeant Michael McBrayer; Alabama Department of Public Safety, Drivers License Division; 2014

“She has been a very dependable and hardworking individual who always displace a pleasant disposition. I have been assigned to this post since 2007 and have worked with numerous trustees. I can say without a doubt she has been the hardest working person I have ever dealt with.” - Lt. Chris Robertson; Alabama Department of Public Safety, Birmingham Driver License Commander; 2014

Still, Mann was denied parole 5 times, despite already being in the community every day. She was so trusted by prison staff, she drove inmates to their work release jobs in Birmingham.

“What more can you ask of somebody,” Mann questioned. “There’s never a reason given, there’s never an answer.”

WBRC filed an open records request with the state parole office to get those answers. The records revealed she was repeatedly denied parole due to the severity of the crime and opposition from the victim’s family - despite the endorsements by those she worked for everyday.

It’s unclear whether Mann’s death is under investigation or clinical review. An ADOC spokesperson confirmed: “Inmates receive periodic health assessments at an appropriate frequency taking into consideration age, gender, and specific health needs. These assessments include any indicated screening or testing.”

Kristi Mann told WBRC her mother hadn’t received a health screening in years.

Our further questions to ADOC surrounding Mann’s death remain unanswered.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.