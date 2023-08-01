Experts break down which school supplies have gone up and down in price

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parents and teachers are shopping for school supplies with classes starting in the next few weeks. While some products are seeing a price increase, others are seeing price decreases.

An expert says the amount of pain that buyers feel really depends on what they’re shopping for.

New data from ecommerce accelerator pattern shows the price of a typical basket of back-to-school supplies is up around 5.45% and the price for graph paper is up more than any other product, at a 17.59% increase from last year. Mechanical pencils, highlighters, folders, and index cards follow.

“There is a common theme among these goods,” said data expert Dallin Hatch. “They tend to be ones that are rapid use products or one and done products you might have in the classroom. You think about students preparing for a test, you’re probably going to make one set of index cards. Use them, maybe keeping them for the final or whatever depending on the grade level we’re talking about, then toss them, right? These are the kinds of goods that are up the most in price year over year.”

Pattern gathered pricing data from Amazon for these numbers, adding that the average increases and decreases are similar to the costs you see in brick and mortar stores.

“If they’re in the market for new clothing, their kids have grown, they’re actually probably in luck this time around because the prices of those products are actually down a little bit,” said Hatch.

The price for backpacks is down the most at nearly 7.89% cheaper than in 2022, followed by book covers and pencil pouches. Hatch believes the big reason for the price shifts is demand.

There are steps you can take right now to save some money if you need to purchase the more expensive products.

“You could buy in bulk,” said Hatch. “That’s something a lot of parents will do. I’ve even heard anecdotally some parents going in together with neighbors or even their class to do a big bulk order together and sort of defray the costs that way.”

Hatch says some of the more expensive products could go down in price later in the year so if you can hold off on purchasing some of the items, that’s recommended.

