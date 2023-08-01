LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car crashes while woman gives online sewing tutorial

A car crashed outside of a woman's window while she was giving an online sewing tutorial. (Credit: Jen Wesner, @EDGE00009, RR&BD Driving School, CNN Newsource)
By Jeanne Moos and CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHPOINT, Fla. (CNN) - It may have been the most excitement ever seen in a sewing class.

A woman giving an online sewing tutorial had her session abruptly interrupted when a car careened into her yard and crashed right outside the window behind her.

Jen Weisner is a sewing blogger who was recording an instructional video when someone literally crashed her session.

Things fell off the walls and Weisner froze for a few seconds and then ran to the rescue. Within moments, she was at the door of the car.

Weisner says the driver worked for a food delivery service. She was able to get out of the car, walk around and use her phone.

Video shows the car running a stop sign and hitting a drainage ditch that sent the car airborne.

It landed about four feet from the house. The ditch saved the say.

Police say if it had been less of an incline, the driver would have hit the home.

Northpoint police could not say if they ticketed the driver, but a driving school asked to use the video as an example of an epic fail.

Weisner says the driver apologized again and again for the accident, but says the funniest part of the whole incident involved the painting behind her.

“I think the funniest thing was the painting waited to fall off the wall. It’s like, ‘Oh yeah me too,’” she said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyresha Little
Mother of 8 found dead in plastic storage box
Family wants answers after Mashell Mann died from undiagnosed Leukemia while in state custody.
Family wants answers after woman dies from undiagnosed leukemia
Carim Rasheed Heard was one of 2 men killed in a crash Sunday morning.
2 men killed in Birmingham crash Sunday morning
Birmingham Police need help identifying a robbery suspect.
Birmingham Police looking for robbery suspect
Back to School MGN graphic
2023 Back to school start dates across Alabama

Latest News

Ethan Crumbley is escorted into court, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Oakland...
Oxford school shooter was ‘feral child’ abandoned by parents, defense psychologist says
FILE - Migrants are escorted by a U.S. Army soldier after entering into El Paso, Texas from...
The Pentagon is pulling 1,100 troops from the US-Mexico border mission
FILE - In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Norfolk Southern changes policy on overheated bearings, months after Ohio derailment
Flames rise from the York Fire on Ivanpah Rd. on Sunday, July 30, 2023, in the Mojave National...
Looming thunderstorms could threaten firefighting efforts in California-Nevada blaze
People have been forced from their homes, with evacuations being ordered for two extreme...
"Explosive" out-of-control wildfires forcing evacuations