ALDOT creates new turn lane on Highway 43 North

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - ALDOT is working on adding a new turn for Highway 43 North in Tuscaloosa County.

Highway crews are marking the spot for a new northbound left turn lane for the Wood Estates subdivision. ALDOT leaders said the turn lane was needed to improve traffic flow.

The work itself will only take about five days, according to West Alabama ALDOT spokesman, John McWilliams.

“So we’re adding a left turn lane off Highway 43 onto Wood Estates Road and by doing so this will improve safety for that intersection. If it’s kind of a joint effort. I think a lot of the residents there wanted it for awhile and we looked into it and said we can accommodate this,” said McWilliams.

John McWilliams says since ALDOT is doing the work, the cost is minimal.

