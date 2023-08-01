Alabama lawmakers react to decision about Space Command staying in Colorado

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Lawmakers are continuing to react to the decision to keep the U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado.

This reverses the decision made by former President Donald Trump to move it to Huntsville, Alabama.

The U.S. Space Command is a joint command that is separate from the U.S. Space Force military branch. The Air Force previously recommended that the space branch be moved to Huntsville.

The decision has left many lawmakers in the state confused and disappointed. WBRC spoke with Congressman Robert Aderholt to hear his thoughts on the matter. Congressman Aderholt said the decision is outrageous and believes it was based on politics rather than just which location was better for the command. He also said he will do whatever he can to find a way around that decision.

“Obviously, we’re going to do everything we can as a delegation will, but we’ll be meeting and discussing how we can try to circumvent this, and you know really call attention to these politics. There’s no place for politics when we’re talking about our military,” Congressman Aderholt said.

Governor Kay Ivey also put out a statement which said in part:

The White House deciding to not locate space command headquarters in Alabama...the rightful selection... is very simply the wrong decision for national security.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.