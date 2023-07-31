Volunteer fire department in dire need of firefighters

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -A Northern Tuscaloosa County volunteer fire department is facing an emergency of its own.

The Wiley Volunteer Fire Department is in dire need of volunteer firefighters. Acting Fire Chief Amelia Willcutt says the department doesn’t have enough volunteers.

“We’re rural, sparsely populated. I don’t know why people don’t want to volunteer,” said Acting Chief Willcutt.

Chief Willcutt explained that the department has three fire trucks, three volunteers and a coverage area of 15 miles. She says they need a total of 10 volunteers to serve the community, and the department does not have enough manpower with only three volunteers.

Willcutt says there have been calls they simply couldn’t respond to.

“That’s not something we want. We will call for assistance for other fire departments but we need to be able to stand on our own,” said Willcutt.

Due to the lack of resources and manpower, the department and the residents it serves got some bad news. The Insurance Services Office gave an ISO rating of 10 for the area.

According to Chief Willcutt, that is not good. The smaller the number, the better. The 10 rating means that homeowners could see their home insurance rates rise, a potential increase partly based on the staffing of the fire department. The last rating was an 8.

“Lack of volunteers, strictly,” said Willcutt.

But Chief Willcutt hopes to change the current score by hosting a meeting focusing on recruiting for the department. She says that getting people to volunteer is a never-ending challenge.

“I am retired. The other two guys work for a living, you know full time. We all have lives outside the fire department, so it’s really tough to keep staffing,” said acting chief Willcutt.

Acting Chief Willcutt admitted that the job’s not for everyone. There are no paid positions, but she feels that helping someone in need is the greatest pay of all.

The recruitment meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 14 at the Wiley Volunteer Fire Department. The meeting starts at 7 p.m..

