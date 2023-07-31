LawCall
Vecchia Pizzeria – Pasta Pomodoro with Fresh Cherry Tomatoes

Good Day Cooking
Bernard Tamburello - Pasta Pomodoro with fresh cherry tomatoes
By Vecchia Pizzeria
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Pasta Pomodoro with Fresh Cherry Tomatoes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound cherry tomatoes
  • 3 garlic cloves, finely minced
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 10 fresh basil leaves
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 12 ounce package pasta
  • Parmesan and basil leaves (to garnish)

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°.
  2. Wash the tomatoes and thoroughly dry them. Cut them in half.
  3. Toss the tomatoes lightly with olive oil in a non-reactive pan. Spread them out into one layer and sprinkle with the minced garlic, half the basil leaves, dried oregano, sugar, salt and pepper.
  4. Roast for 30-40 minutes, until the tomatoes are collapsing and slightly charred.
  5. Once it reaches a rolling boil, add some salt to the water, and add your pasta. Cook the pasta until it is al dente. (Reserve a little of the pasta water.)
  6. Add the pasta to the dish you cooked the tomatoes in and toss well. Add some pasta water if the dish requires a little extra liquid.
  7. Serve with some Parmesan cheese and fresh basil.

