Vecchia Pizzeria – Pasta Pomodoro with Fresh Cherry Tomatoes

Pasta Pomodoro with Fresh Cherry Tomatoes

Ingredients

1 pound cherry tomatoes

3 garlic cloves, finely minced

3 tablespoons olive oil

10 fresh basil leaves

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

12 ounce package pasta

Parmesan and basil leaves (to garnish)

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350°. Wash the tomatoes and thoroughly dry them. Cut them in half. Toss the tomatoes lightly with olive oil in a non-reactive pan. Spread them out into one layer and sprinkle with the minced garlic, half the basil leaves, dried oregano, sugar, salt and pepper. Roast for 30-40 minutes, until the tomatoes are collapsing and slightly charred. Once it reaches a rolling boil, add some salt to the water, and add your pasta. Cook the pasta until it is al dente. (Reserve a little of the pasta water.) Add the pasta to the dish you cooked the tomatoes in and toss well. Add some pasta water if the dish requires a little extra liquid. Serve with some Parmesan cheese and fresh basil.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.