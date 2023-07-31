Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue holds social work hub event

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue doesn’t just wait for some emergencies to happen. Those first responders believe they can offer solutions to some problems people face before they call 911 and ask for help.

The EMS division of Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue hosted a social work hub recently, going out into the community and addressing unmet healthcare needs some people are facing.

WBRC was there when firefighters and social workers offered medical and social services to some people living at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex.

They’re trying to bridge gaps in medical care by answering questions, telling tenants where they can go for primary medical care for help with prescriptions. The group also brought a trailer stocked with food, clothes, and other necessities.

They hope by going directly to the people most often calling 911 they can eventually reduce the number of times those calls are made to the 911 service.

“By providing a response through the social work, we’re really sending the appropriate response out because a lot of times it may not be a true emergency. The root of the issue may be a social need. So, we’re here to fill that position,” according to Brianna Jones, the EMS Prevention Coordinator.

Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue started this preventive program in 2014. They most often get questions involving food, housing, and transportation to doctor appointments.

It will stage a social work hub once per month at a location open to the help they’re offering.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.