Tuscaloosa City Council hears requests for agency funding

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city leaders have important decisions to make when it comes to funding several outside agencies.

Dozens of groups appeared before city councilors explaining what they do, who they help, and why finacial assistance from the city is needed for that to continue.

Around a half dozen groups want money at or over a million dollars from the city, according to one council member. Those are groups like PARA, Tuscaloosa City Schools, and Visit Tuscaloosa and are discussed in regular finance committee meetings.

But dozens of other smaller groups appeared at a recent meeting, explaining to city councilors how they would spend the money they receive to help others in the community. These are groups like Stillman College, Kentuck, the Phoenix House, and the Ivey Foundation.

Councilman Lee Busby chairs the finance committee. He says, typically, smaller requests range anywhere from $10,000 to maybe $100,000. This is taxpayer money that comes directly from the city.

Busby told WBRC they must decide what to give those small groups after the bigger agencies get their cut.

“In the recent years it will vary between $12 to $14 million total,” he said. “And remember the big five? When they leave the trough, you’re down to two to three or four million.”

Busby said city councilors have one more work session to hear funding requests. Then they’ll listen to recommendations from Mayor Walt Maddox and his staff before deciding how much each agency will get.

WBRC will continue to follow this story and let you know what those final numbers look like.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.