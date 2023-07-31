Police: Alabama couple lead police on chase after stealing items from Madison garage sale

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A couple from Alabama led police on a chase through Jackson Monday morning after, police say, they stole items from a garage sale in a Madison neighborhood.

It began around 9:00 a.m. when Madison police responded to reports of a couple who had stolen multiple items, including gas cans from a garage sale in the Windsor Hills neighborhood.

Officers spotted the 2003 Toyota Tundra truck on Highway 463 near Interstate 55 and, upon attempting to stop the vehicle, it fled south on Interstate 55 with officers in pursuit.

Officers also learned that the vehicle was reported stolen from Walker County, Alabama.

The chase continued on I-55, at which time the vehicle exited west onto Beasley Road and then south onto State Street.

The vehicle continued south on State Street, at which time the Capitol Police Department began to assist in the chase.

The Toyota continued south on State Street, turning west onto Highway 80 and then north onto I-220.

The vehicle then exited I-220 east onto West Capitol Street and then turned north on Congress Street. Upon turning on Congress Street, the vehicle stopped, at which time the driver and occupant surrendered to officers.

While responding to assist with the pursuit, a Capitol Police vehicle was involved in an accident with a third-party vehicle on State Street near East Rankin Street.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the accident.

Steven Garner, 44, was charged with receiving stolen property, felony fleeing and petit larceny. Garner is also wanted for receiving stolen property and attempting to elude in Cullman County, Alabama.

Dana Morales, 51, was charged with receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit a crime. Morales is also wanted for receiving stolen property in Cullman County, Alabama.

Both are currently at the Madison County Detention Center with no bond being set.

