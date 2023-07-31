LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Police: Alabama couple lead police on chase after stealing items from Madison garage sale

Police: Alabama couple lead police on chase after stealing items from Madison garage sale
Police: Alabama couple lead police on chase after stealing items from Madison garage sale(Madison Police Department)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A couple from Alabama led police on a chase through Jackson Monday morning after, police say, they stole items from a garage sale in a Madison neighborhood.

It began around 9:00 a.m. when Madison police responded to reports of a couple who had stolen multiple items, including gas cans from a garage sale in the Windsor Hills neighborhood.

Officers spotted the 2003 Toyota Tundra truck on Highway 463 near Interstate 55 and, upon attempting to stop the vehicle, it fled south on Interstate 55 with officers in pursuit.

Officers also learned that the vehicle was reported stolen from Walker County, Alabama.

The chase continued on I-55, at which time the vehicle exited west onto Beasley Road and then south onto State Street.

The vehicle continued south on State Street, at which time the Capitol Police Department began to assist in the chase.

The Toyota continued south on State Street, turning west onto Highway 80 and then north onto I-220.

The vehicle then exited I-220 east onto West Capitol Street and then turned north on Congress Street. Upon turning on Congress Street, the vehicle stopped, at which time the driver and occupant surrendered to officers.

While responding to assist with the pursuit, a Capitol Police vehicle was involved in an accident with a third-party vehicle on State Street near East Rankin Street.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the accident.

Steven Garner, 44, was charged with receiving stolen property, felony fleeing and petit larceny. Garner is also wanted for receiving stolen property and attempting to elude in Cullman County, Alabama.

Dana Morales, 51, was charged with receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit a crime. Morales is also wanted for receiving stolen property in Cullman County, Alabama.

Both are currently at the Madison County Detention Center with no bond being set.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyresha Little
Mother of 8 found dead in plastic storage box
Carim Rasheed Heard was one of 2 men killed in a crash Sunday morning.
2 men killed in Birmingham crash Sunday morning
Birmingham Police need help identifying a robbery suspect.
Birmingham Police looking for robbery suspect
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
Back to School MGN graphic
2023 Back to school start dates across Alabama

Latest News

Birmingham Fire and Rescue found a man’s body in the 200 block of Quebec Drive around 6:40 a.m.
Body found on side of road in Jefferson Co. ID’d
Birmingham hosting 2023 NABJ convention
National Association of Black Journalists Hosts annual convention in the magic city, massive economic impact expected
The UAB Campus
Some UAB students still waiting for on-campus housing assignments
Bipartisan outrage over space command decision
Alabama lawmakers react to decision about Space Command staying in Colorado
UAB students facing dorm room shortages
UAB students facing dorm room shortages