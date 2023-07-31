Inglenook neighborhood celebrates first responders, offers support after firefighter’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 25th annual community carnival in Inglenook aimed at empowering the Inglenook community while also connecting them with the areas first responders.

The event started with a parade that included several firefighters and police officers from around the community.

It’s put on by the H.O.P.E. church, and after that parade they held a festival that allowed people in the community to get to know the people who are often first on the scene to help.

The Birmingham area is still coming to grips with the death of Firefighter Jordan Melton, who was shot on duty at Fire Station 9.

Inglenooks Fire Station 23 is actually hosting Station 9 as their building remains closed. They say it’s more important now than ever to lift up a community still dealing with such a great loss.

“We’re hopeful that even they will be encouraged through what we’re doing here, to know that they’re not alone, that there are people that support them,” says pastor JaWanda Jackson, who helped put the event on. “And for them to know that the life of Firefighter Melton was not in vain.”

Another goal of the first responder celebrations is to help the community understand what it is firefighters and police officers do, and help first responders better understand how they can help serve the neighborhood.

