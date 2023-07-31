Hoover apartment residents go without AC for months

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple residents at one Hoover apartment complex tell FOX6 they haven’t had working AC for months, despite multiple attempts to get units fixed. Some feel as if the only option they have left is to leave.

“That’s been there, 3-4 days,” says Matthew Let, pointing to a tree branch laying on top of two exterior AC units.

Let says he personally hasn’t had AC in his unit at The Park at Hoover since April.

“We’ve been calling, calling, and we’ve been told that people’s coming by to do it but never came,” Let says.

Matthew says he’s been forced to call, because since the newest management took over roughly a year ago, he hasn’t been able to use the resident portal on the apartments website to file maintenance requests.

“It usually pops up my username, my email, my password, it’s not doing that now,” Let says.

He’s not alone. Several other residents came by offering to share their own perils with The Park while Let interviewed with FOX6.

“The first year actually wasn’t awful but the second year when new management took over it was a downhill spiral,” says resident Olivia Wood. “I haven’t had AC, still don’t have AC and it has been months, I had to buy a portable unit.”

Wood shared documentation between herself and management at The Park, where they initially told her in an email that they would reimburse her for the portable unit, and asked her to take down a bad review on Google, then recanted and said they wouldn’t after she took her review down.

“I’ve brought this up to the apartment before, and I actually have emails with management of them telling me ‘we’re going to come fix it’ and they, and then I say ‘hey when are you going to come fix it’ and they say ‘people have been out there.’ Well, I work mornings and my boyfriend works nights so someone is always here, and we haven’t had anyone,” says Wood.

Wood says she’s made arrangements to move out at the end of her lease, but is frustrated for her neighbors and what they have to deal with.

“I wanted to stay here, my first year, like I said it was really great and I was actually looking at getting a 2 bedroom up until a few months ago when the new management took over. It’s just disappointing to see how far it’s fallen,” Wood says.

FOX6 has covered stories like this in the past, we’ve also spoken to lawyers on the subject. They can’t stress enough how important it is to document every interaction with apartment management so you can back yourself up, and recommend written requests like emails that you can keep copies of, rather than phone calls.

We reached out to The Park at Hoover for comment, as of Sunday night we have not yet heard back.

