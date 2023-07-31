LawCall
Getting your kids back into their school routine ahead of first day

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students in Central Alabama go back to school as soon as this week. In order to make the transition from summer to school as smooth as possible, the Principal of Shades Cahaba Elementary School, Wendy Story, encourages getting your students into a routine before the first day.

She encourages starting with an early bedtime and practicing your nighttime routine.

“Having students, maybe the night before, get their shoes together, get their clothes laid out, and get themselves ready for the day as they normally would,” said Story.

In the mornings, Story recommends putting together a checklist of things your child needs to do before heading out the door.

“Brushing your teeth, if you have to make your bed, eat your breakfast. Another big one is making sure you’re getting your supplies ready that you need for the day.”

It is also encouraged to get your students back into an academic mindset by having them read daily and practice math.

“Getting them back into that daily routine of reading, and then practicing math in a daily routine, so helping with cooking or counting the number of stairs they have to walk up,” said Story.

Lastly, sit down with your students and assure them that it is going to be a good school year.

“Setting kids up with a positive mindset as they go into the school year. Getting them excited about their classroom teacher, making sure that you’re setting those relationships up before you even meet, so they’re going to be positive and that kids have a positive experience at school,” said Story.

