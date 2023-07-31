LawCall
Child taken by non-custodial parent, recovered safely

Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills
Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - An eleven-month-old child has been recovered safely in Birmingham Sunday night after being taken earlier in the evening.

At approximately 6:20 p.m. Sunday evening, the Vestavia Hills Police Department responded to the Grand Highland of Vestavia Hills apartment complex on reports of a possible kidnapping with gunshots.

After officers arrived on scene, preliminary investigations revealed that a non-custodial parent shot into an apartment before entering, taking the child, and then fleeing the scene.

Officials have since safely recovered the child in Birmingham and arrested the male suspect, who is in custody in the Vestavia Hills jail. There are no reported injuries to the child or the mother of the child.

The Jefferson County District Attorney will decide the charges.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update as more information becomes available.

