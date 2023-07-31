LawCall
Birmingham Police looking for robbery suspect

Birmingham Police need help identifying a robbery suspect.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are looking for a robbery suspect.

Police said a victim was robbed at gunpoint July 21 at 100 3rd Avenue North.


Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1764 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

