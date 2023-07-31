LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Beware of hidden vacation fees when traveling this summer

Beware of hidden vacation fees when traveling this summer
Beware of hidden vacation fees when traveling this summer(WILX)
By John Matarese
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have taken a vacation lately, flown on an airline, or eaten in a nice restaurant, you probably have experienced it. Hidden fees that can make your final bill a lot bigger than expected.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is now calling it the Hidden Fee Economy, where a $300 flight or hotel room turns out to be $400. It is also known as “drip” pricing, the little extras that drip onto your bill.

Some restaurants are adding inflation surcharges of 5% to bills. Many hotels add $30 to $40 resort fees, whether you use the pool or not. Airlines have baggage fees, fees for onboard food, and fees for extra leg room.

When it comes to vacation home rentals, let’s say you find a beach condo or a lake house rental at a great price. But then comes the $150 cleaning fee $100 booking fee, possibly a $100 administration fee, and good luck if you want to bring the dog, that can be another $150. The BBB says they are perfectly legal.

Some good news: for 2023, both Airbnb and Vrbo have agreed to be more transparent, and show total costs on the front page, not when you pull out your credit card. That can reduce some hidden fees, so you Don’t Waste Your Money.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
Birmingham Fire and Rescue found a man’s body in the 200 block of Quebec Drive around 6:40 a.m.
Man’s body found on side of road in Jefferson Co.
Birmingham car crash/shooting
One individual shot while driving, crashes truck in Norwood neighborhood
Jacoby Rice's Gulf Museum
One of a kind Gulf museum opens in New Market

Latest News

Job hunting? Beware these slick employment scams
Job hunting? Beware of these slick employment scams
Delivery app to bring 200 new jobs to Birmingham
Delivery app to bring 200 new jobs to Birmingham
A $125 million facility has been announced by Nucor Corporation to be built in Decatur,...
Nucor Corp. plans to build $125 million facility in Decatur
The Deli Breaded Fish Sandwich products did not include milk and soy ingredients on the label.
Recall for fish sandwiches sold at Winn-Dixie stores