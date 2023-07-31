Beware of hidden vacation fees when traveling this summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have taken a vacation lately, flown on an airline, or eaten in a nice restaurant, you probably have experienced it. Hidden fees that can make your final bill a lot bigger than expected.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is now calling it the Hidden Fee Economy, where a $300 flight or hotel room turns out to be $400. It is also known as “drip” pricing, the little extras that drip onto your bill.

Some restaurants are adding inflation surcharges of 5% to bills. Many hotels add $30 to $40 resort fees, whether you use the pool or not. Airlines have baggage fees, fees for onboard food, and fees for extra leg room.

When it comes to vacation home rentals, let’s say you find a beach condo or a lake house rental at a great price. But then comes the $150 cleaning fee $100 booking fee, possibly a $100 administration fee, and good luck if you want to bring the dog, that can be another $150. The BBB says they are perfectly legal.

Some good news: for 2023, both Airbnb and Vrbo have agreed to be more transparent, and show total costs on the front page, not when you pull out your credit card. That can reduce some hidden fees, so you Don’t Waste Your Money.

