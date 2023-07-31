Alabama High School Football Media Days underway at Thompson HS
Teams from across the state talk about the upcoming season
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - We are just a few weeks away from football kicking off in Alabama and the return of Sideline.
Teams from across the state met up at the Thompson High School Performing Arts Center on Monday and Tuesday to talk about the upcoming season. Class 5A’s Selma and Beauregard will tee it up in the first of two games at the 2023 AHSAA Kickoff Classic in Montgomery on Thursday, Aug. 24, followed by Class 7A’s Opelika and defending champs Thompson kicking off Friday night, Aug. 25.
This season features some new head coaches like Woodlawn’s Clarence Williams, where other teams like Ramsay will look to repeat as champs.
“I’d be contradicting myself for the opportunity to repeat,” Ramsay defensive coordinator Richard Bevill said. “I can’t remember the last time it happened in 5A. And we’re looking to seize that moment and we’re excited, just excited.”
The official fall season with practices begins Aug. 7.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS
THOMPSON HIGH SCHOOL PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
MONDAY
9 a.m. Huffman
9:15 a.m. Cornerstone Christian
9:30 a.m. Helena
9:45 a.m. Calera
10 a.m. Homewood
10:15 a.m. Woodlawn
10:30 a.m. Briarwood
10:45 a.m. Center Point
11 a.m. Ramsay
11:15 a.m. Hewitt-Trussville
11:30 a.m. Pelham
11:45 a.m. Shades Valley
12 p.m. BREAK
12:15 p.m. Jackson-Olin
12:30 p.m. Bessemer Academy
12:45 p.m. Oak Mountain
1 p.m. Hoover
1:15 p.m. John Carroll
1:30 p.m. Oak Grove
1:45 p.m. Clay-Chalkville
2 p.m. Leeds
2:15 p.m. Chelsea
2:30 p.m. Spain Park
2:45 p.m. Banks Academy
3 p.m. Vestavia Hills
TUESDAY
9 a.m. Hueytown
9:15 a.m. Wenonah
9:30 a.m. Pleasant Grove
9:45 a.m. Pinson Valley
10 a.m. Midfield
10:15 a.m. Parker
10:30 a.m. Bessemer City
10:45 a.m. Fairfield
11 a.m. Gardendale
11:15 a.m. Fultondale
11:30 a.m. Mortimer Jordan
11:45 a.m. Tarrant
12 p.m. Carver
12:15 p.m. McAdory
12:30 p.m. Mountain Brook
12:45 p.m. Shelby County
1 p.m. Montevallo
1:15 p.m. Thompson
1:30 p.m. Corner
1:45 p.m. Minor
2 p.m. Vincent
2:15 p.m. Coosa Valley
