Alabama High School Football Media Days underway at Thompson HS

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - We are just a few weeks away from football kicking off in Alabama and the return of Sideline.

Teams from across the state met up at the Thompson High School Performing Arts Center on Monday and Tuesday to talk about the upcoming season. Class 5A’s Selma and Beauregard will tee it up in the first of two games at the 2023 AHSAA Kickoff Classic in Montgomery on Thursday, Aug. 24, followed by Class 7A’s Opelika and defending champs Thompson kicking off Friday night, Aug. 25.

This season features some new head coaches like Woodlawn’s Clarence Williams, where other teams like Ramsay will look to repeat as champs.

“I’d be contradicting myself for the opportunity to repeat,” Ramsay defensive coordinator Richard Bevill said. “I can’t remember the last time it happened in 5A. And we’re looking to seize that moment and we’re excited, just excited.”

The official fall season with practices begins Aug. 7.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS

THOMPSON HIGH SCHOOL PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

MONDAY

9 a.m. Huffman

9:15 a.m. Cornerstone Christian

9:30 a.m. Helena

9:45 a.m. Calera

10 a.m. Homewood

10:15 a.m. Woodlawn

10:30 a.m. Briarwood

10:45 a.m. Center Point

11 a.m. Ramsay

11:15 a.m. Hewitt-Trussville

11:30 a.m. Pelham

11:45 a.m. Shades Valley

12 p.m. BREAK

12:15 p.m. Jackson-Olin

12:30 p.m. Bessemer Academy

12:45 p.m. Oak Mountain

1 p.m. Hoover

1:15 p.m. John Carroll

1:30 p.m. Oak Grove

1:45 p.m. Clay-Chalkville

2 p.m. Leeds

2:15 p.m. Chelsea

2:30 p.m. Spain Park

2:45 p.m. Banks Academy

3 p.m. Vestavia Hills

TUESDAY

9 a.m. Hueytown

9:15 a.m. Wenonah

9:30 a.m. Pleasant Grove

9:45 a.m. Pinson Valley

10 a.m. Midfield

10:15 a.m. Parker

10:30 a.m. Bessemer City

10:45 a.m. Fairfield

11 a.m. Gardendale

11:15 a.m. Fultondale

11:30 a.m. Mortimer Jordan

11:45 a.m. Tarrant

12 p.m. Carver

12:15 p.m. McAdory

12:30 p.m. Mountain Brook

12:45 p.m. Shelby County

1 p.m. Montevallo

1:15 p.m. Thompson

1:30 p.m. Corner

1:45 p.m. Minor

2 p.m. Vincent

2:15 p.m. Coosa Valley

