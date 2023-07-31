LawCall
2 teenagers shot in Fairfield Monday afternoon

Jefferson County Sheriff Deputies and Fairfield Police investigating a shooting on 40th place.
Jefferson County Sheriff Deputies and Fairfield Police investigating a shooting on 40th place.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Fairfield Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two teens were shot Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened near 40th Place in Fairfield. One of the victims, an 18-year-old, was taken to UAB Hospital. The other teen was taken to Children’s of Alabama.

Authorities do not believe there is a threat to the community.

