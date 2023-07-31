2 teenagers shot in Fairfield Monday afternoon

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Fairfield Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two teens were shot Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened near 40th Place in Fairfield. One of the victims, an 18-year-old, was taken to UAB Hospital. The other teen was taken to Children’s of Alabama.

Authorities do not believe there is a threat to the community.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.