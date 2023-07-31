2 men killed in Birmingham crash Sunday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two men were killed in a crash in Birmingham early Sunday morning.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified one of the men as Carim Rasheed Heard. He was 29 and lived in McCalla.

The second victim has not yet been identified.

The single-vehicle crash happened at 6:10 a.m. in the 400 block of 8th Avenue West.

Heard was taken to UAB Hospital where he died. The other victim died at the scene.

Birmingham Police are investigating.

