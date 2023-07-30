LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Vicious dogs attack, kill Dale County man

The sheriff said that video shows Demarcus McKenzie falling and then the aggressive dogs pouncing on him.
Dog Attack
Dog Attack(MGN)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) A pack of aggressive dogs killed a Dale County man who investigators first believed someone had murdered on Saturday, Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum revealed.

Acquaintances found the body of 27-year-old Demarcus ‘Sam’ McKenzie in the driveway of a Skipperville home about 12 miles north of Ozark.

“It appears that as the victim was exiting the residence a dog became aggressive towards the victim,”Bynum said in a statement. “The victim began to run down the driveway as 2-3 more dogs joined in on the attack.”

He said the video shows McKenzie falling and the aggressive dogs pouncing on him.

“At one point 5 to 6 dogs are seen violently attacking and mauling the victim as he struggles to stand. After a few minutes the dogs overpower the victim and he appears to become incapacitated,” Bynum said.

The sheriff plans to discuss the tragedy with Dale County District Attorney Kirke Adams but did not say if who owns the dogs or if they could face charges.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
Crime scene tape
Woman charged in plot to kill former husband, an Auburn football player
A Phoenix-area homeowner said he ran outside to help a mail carrier who appeared to be...
‘She’s going to faint’: Homeowner helps pregnant mail carrier working in sweltering heat
St. Clair County woman survives road rage shooting
Survivor of St. Clair Co. road rage shooting shares story, seeks answers
(Source: WBRC Video)
Meet the student whose picture walking to graduation gained nationwide attention

Latest News

Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
Firehouse shelters in needs of donations amid extreme heat
Firehouse Shelter asking for water donations for cooling stations as hot temperatures linger
Saving on unlimited data plans
Looking to save money? Check your cell phone data plan, new report says
Huntsville Police on the scene of a shooting at Bridge Street Town Centre
Huntsville Police investigate shooting at Bridge Street