Vicious dogs attack, kill Dale County man

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) A pack of aggressive dogs killed a Dale County man who investigators first believed someone had murdered on Saturday, Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum revealed.

Acquaintances found the body of 27-year-old Demarcus ‘Sam’ McKenzie in the driveway of a Skipperville home about 12 miles north of Ozark.

“It appears that as the victim was exiting the residence a dog became aggressive towards the victim,”Bynum said in a statement. “The victim began to run down the driveway as 2-3 more dogs joined in on the attack.”

He said the video shows McKenzie falling and the aggressive dogs pouncing on him.

“At one point 5 to 6 dogs are seen violently attacking and mauling the victim as he struggles to stand. After a few minutes the dogs overpower the victim and he appears to become incapacitated,” Bynum said.

The sheriff plans to discuss the tragedy with Dale County District Attorney Kirke Adams but did not say if who owns the dogs or if they could face charges.

