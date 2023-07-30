One individual shot while driving, crashes car; taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One individual was taken to the hospital Saturday night suffering a gunshot wound while driving.

After being shot, the adult male victim crashed his car in the 3400 block of 30th Avenue N. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, there is no one in custody. The Felony Assault Unit is investigating.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

Birmingham car crash/shooting (WBRC)

