One individual shot while driving, crashes car; taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One individual was taken to the hospital Saturday night suffering a gunshot wound while driving.
After being shot, the adult male victim crashed his car in the 3400 block of 30th Avenue N. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
At this time, there is no one in custody. The Felony Assault Unit is investigating.
This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.