Looking to save money? Check your cell phone data plan, new report says

If you’re looking for ways to save money, your cell phone plan could be a good place to start.
Saving on unlimited data plans
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to a new report from WhistleOut, a company that helps you shop around for phone plans, some people could be paying for data they never use.

According to their research, more than 80% of Americans have an unlimited data plan, but almost 50% use less than 10 gigabytes a month.

To find out whether an unlimited plan is truly right for you, start by reviewing how much you’re really using each month.

On your monthly statement, your carrier should break down your usage.

WhistleOut also says shopping around when it comes to carriers can also save you significantly in your monthly phone expenses.

“When you switch to a smaller carrier you can save a lot of money each year and we find that is about $1,300 a year,” says telecommunications expert Sherri Hill. “You could save $74,000 over the course of their lifetime just by simply switching to a smaller carrier.”

If you need to move to a limited plan, there are ways to make the most out of your data. Using Wi-Fi is a good move, and another tip WhistleOut suggests is setting limits on how much data you use, many popular apps have monitors and alarms that can help you make those changes.

