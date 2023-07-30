LawCall
Honduran child travels alone to U.S. to reunite with mother, unaware of her passing

By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAGLE PASS, Texas (Gray News) – A child from Honduras made the dangerous trek to the United States up through Mexico on her own, according to authorities.

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced on Facebook that their brush team encountered the Honduran child Thursday.

Texas officials said a lone Honduran child made the journey to the U.S. to reunite with her mother, who had passed three days before.(The Texas Department of Public Safety)

The department said the girl was found in Mexico by three undocumented women who crossed her illegally through the river.

Officials said the girl was traveling to the U.S. to find her mother. After an investigation, however, authorities determined the girl’s mother had sadly died three days before.

