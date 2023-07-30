LawCall
Former Alabama golf star earns first career PGA Tour victory

Jeff Gross/Getty Images
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Lee Hodges is a PGA Tour champion!

Hodges, a native of Ardmore, Alabama, won the PGA Tour’s 3M Open in Minneapolis, Minnesota Sunday. Hodges led the tournament since day one on Thursday after an opening round 63 (-8), and never looked back, winning the tournament by seven shots. You can find the full leaderboard here.

Hodges began his collegiate career at UAB before transferring to Alabama to play under HC Jay Seawell, graduating in 2018 from the university.

