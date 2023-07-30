First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms possible Sunday afternoon; Heat Advisory continues until 9 p.m.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Heat Advisory continues until 9 p.m. tonight for Heat Index Values up to 108. Counties in West Alabama could see Heat Index Values near 110-degrees this afternoon. The added cloud cover in northern counties will limit Heat Index Values so the warning has been canceled for these areas.

Heat indices will range from 105 to 108 degrees this afternoon across the area and Monday afternoon in South Alabama. Heat indices may approach or exceed 105 degrees across parts of the area through the remainder of the upcoming workweek.

Counties in West Alabama could see Heat Index Values near 110-degrees this afternoon. (WBRC)

The overnight storm complex diminished as it moved into North Alabama early this morning but additional storms could fire along the out flow boundaries this afternoon. Outside the rain areas very hot conditions continue. High rainfall rates will be possible with any storm with some limited potential for localized flash flooding within any slow moving storm complex. A few stronger storms are possible with an isolated severe storm still possible.

First Alert Weather Day: Sunday forecast: 07-30-23

Slightly drier air will return tomorrow and Tuesday which will still produce Heat Index Values near 100-degrees, but below Heat Advisory Criteria. Wednesday and Thursday some stronger disturbances with increasing moisture will produce better chances for showers and thunderstorms. The heat will be rebuilding as well and more Heat Advisories may be needed by the end of the upcoming week.

