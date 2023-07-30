Firehouse Shelter asking for water donations for cooling stations as hot temperatures linger

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Firehouse Shelter is Birmingham’s emergency shelter for men, in addition to serving the Birmingham community as a cooling station, which means they’re helping a larger, more vulnerable population when it comes to surviving the heat.

“It’s very dangerous for them, they’re outside most of the time, and so we are constantly going up and down with our water supply,” says Bryan Johnson, who serves as the Director of Development for Firehouse Shelter.

There are several cooling stations open when the temperatures rise, but Firehouse Shelter, who serves as a lifeline for many of Birmingham’s homeless men, often sees higher numbers of those seeking help.

Functioning as an extended day shelter each time temperatures creep past 90 degrees, water stations are set up both inside and outside of the shelter. Those needing to rest can come inside to shade and air conditioning.

“We’re dealing with a lot of people who are not only homeless, or experiencing homelessness but they’re medically fragile. So as dangerous as it is for anyone out on the streets during these temperatures it’s really dangerous for them,” Johnson says.

After several days in a row of high temperatures, the shelter’s water supply became low. Desperate, they posted a call for help on social media.

“We depend on donations for everything, for food and water,” Johnson says, “any kind of bottled water, hydrating drinks, hydrating fruits are really good as well, anything that provides that relief is something we are in constant need of.”

With more heat expected into the weekend, Johnson says they can never have too much when it comes to water.

“If you’re homeless its really difficult work to be homeless it is laborious enough, stressful enough, and to have to do in these temperatures and not have access to water makes it even more difficult and dangerous,” he says.

You can drop off water to the shelter during their business hours.

