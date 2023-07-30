Bridge Street Town Centre issues statement, Huntsville PD continues to investigate shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting at Bridge Street Town Centre. The 911 call went out just before 7:30 on Saturday evening. Police say this happened on the north end of the shopping center, near the Red Robin / Cinemark / Westin area.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster confirms two people were shot: one is a male who is in serious condition, the other is a female whose injuries are not life threatening. The ages and names of the victims are not available at this time. Witnesses tell us both victims appear to be teenagers.

A police spokesperson tells us that this was an isolated incident, with no threat to the public. That spokesperson told us that this started as a verbal altercation between groups of juveniles.

Investigators detained three people for questioning. Late Saturday night, police confirmed one juvenile was taken to the Neaves-Davis Juvenile Center and charged with assault. Their name is not being made public due to their age.

Witnesses at the scene tell WAFF they saw the teenage boy laying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

Nick Stratacos is one of those witnesses, who recalls letting more than a dozen officers pass by him to get to the scene.

“Right next to this blue Camry in the parking lot, there’s a young gentleman lying on the floor with gunshot wounds. He looked like he was no older than 16 [or] 17, [a] real youngin,” Stratacos said. “He seemed to be in okay condition. As they were putting him in the ambulance, he was talkative, he was alert, he even looked up to wave to his friends as they were loading him in.”

Businesses like Red Robin’s were shut down after the shooting. But people who were inside the Cinemark Theater during the shooting tell me that movies kept playing without the customers being told what was going on.

Harrison Cerniway and Kacey Fast, who were in the theater during the shooting say they are concerned that all their information was coming from outside sources.

“I got a text from my mom and like 20 friends that said there’s a shooting here, right? But the movie theater didn’t say anything about like if the situation’s even here or is it safe to leave or not,” Cerniway said. “And I didn’t know if the shooter was all the way down Bridge Street or are they in the theater so I didn’t know if it was safe to leave or not.”

WAFF 48 received the following statement from Bridge Street Towne Centre officials:

“We can confirm there was a shooting incident that took place at Bridge Street Town Centre Saturday evening at approximately 7:30 pm. The Bridge Street Town Centre security team followed protocol and we are grateful for the quick action taken by the Huntsville Police Department. Our shopping center has a long history in the Huntsville community and we take the safety and security of our shoppers, retailers and employees very seriously. We have a well-trained security staff that works closely with our local police department, and the shopping center has many security measures in place that are designed to enhance the safety of all our guests. This was an isolated incident and Bridge Street Town Centre is working in full cooperation with the authorities as they conduct their investigation, and we ask that you please direct any further questions about the case to the Huntsville Police Department.”

Huntsville PD continues to investigate the incident and WAFF will update with more information once it becomes available.

