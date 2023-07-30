LawCall
Man’s body found on side of road in Jefferson Co.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue found a man’s body in the 200 block of Quebec Drive around 6:40 a.m.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue found a man's body in the 200 block of Quebec Drive around 6:40 a.m.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found on the side of a road Sunday morning.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue found a man’s body in the 200 block of Quebec Drive around 6:40 a.m.


Authorities said there were no obvious signs of trauma on the man’s body.

The body was transported to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the identity of the victim, as well as a cause and manner of death.

Any with information regarding this investigation, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450, option 2.

