7-year-old dies after gun discharges at Prattville home

Prattville police are investigating the shooting death of a 7-year-old boy.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The shooting death of a child is under investigation in Prattville.

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson said it happened at a local apartment complex around noon Sunday. He said a 7-year-old boy came into possession of a gun at his home when the gun discharged.

The child’s name was not released.

Thompson said he could not comment further, as the investigation is ongoing.

