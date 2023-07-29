House fire in Union Grove caused by lightning strike

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Union Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire near Jemison Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials received a call around 3:02 p.m. Saturday afternoon of a fire caused by lightning during a small but intense pop-up thunderstorm in the area.

Crews arrived on scene in five minutes, and upon arrival, they observed a structure fully engulfed in flames. Another lightning strike nearby also hit a main water line, forcing firefighters to shuttle water in from other areas of the county.

The fire was described as “very quick and volatile.” The homeowner and a neighbor immediately saw flames coming from the center of the structure after the lightning strike.

Three fire departments are on the scene working to hit the hot spots of the house and completely extinguish the fire.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

