First Alert Weather: Heat Advisory until Sunday night; limited rain chances

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Heat Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday for Heat index values up to 107. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Temperatures will likely range from 97-99-degrees Saturday and Sunday with heat indices of 104 to 108.

WBRC Out the Door Forecast (WBRC)

Above normal temperatures will continue into next week, but a weak front will reduce the heat indices to below advisory criteria, but very hot conditions are expected to continue through the weekend with limited rain chances as only isolated storms expected mainly to the north. There is also a low threat for a storm complex to develop over North Alabama tomorrow, but the main impacts through the weekend will be the heat. Wind flow across the area will become more north / northwesterly into next week which could help develop more storm complexes.

For now, Monday appears to see a continued dry weather pattern with a slight chance for a few showers or thunderstorms Tuesday with increasing moisture. This pattern will continue through Wednesday with a more pronounced moisture increase Thursday and Friday.

Dangerous Heat through Monday (WBRC)

As the ridge of high pressure to the east moves slightly farther west the potential for showers and thunderstorms will begin increasing. The ridge does start to retreat westward on Friday which will allow for the development of more showers and thunderstorms. With drier air advancing from the north Monday, Heat Advisory Criteria will likely be more limited to South Alabama. This pattern is expected to continue Tuesday through Wednesday with an increasing moisture return beginning Thursday with Heat Index Values at or above 105-degrees becoming more widespread by Friday.

UV Index Forecast (WBRC)

Meanwhile in The Tropics, The National Hurricane Center reports a tropical wave located about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles continues to produce disorganized cloudiness and showers. Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable for gradual development of this system during the next few days, and a tropical depression is likely to form early next week while the disturbance moves west northwestward to northwestward at about 15 mph. There is a 20% chance for development over the weekend but a 70% chance for development over the next seven days.

