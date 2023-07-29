LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

‘Blessed and grateful’ Pelham police officer shares update after being struck directing traffic

Elizabeth Minter
Elizabeth Minter(Pelham PD/Facebook)
By Bria Chatman
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Elizabeth Minter, the Pelham Police officer, was hit almost a month ago as she responded to a car accident on I-65 South. She’s been released from the hospital but has a long road to recovery.

Chief Brent Sugg says they have identified the driver who hit Minter. Law enforcement says she was one of three officers working an accident on I-65 when a driver ignored first responder vehicles and struck minter at a high rate of speed, knocking her out of her shoes.

“Significant injuries, and she still has significant injuries,” says Chief Sugg. “We are grateful, like everybody, to hear that she is recovering well. She still has additional surgeries, as she had reordered yesterday in a provided statement, but she has done some rehab already. Just doing really well.”

Officer Minter stated today that she still has about two months before she can begin trying to walk, but Chief Suggs says she already has plans on returning to the department.

“Just doing really well and hoping to be returning to law enforcement in the very near future. Near future, we don’t know what that’s going to be, but she is very optimistic, and so are we. We are excited to have her back when she is able to do so,” adds Chief Sugg.

Both Minter and the Pelham police are grateful for the outpouring of support from the community, and Chief Suggs says Minter’s story is an inspiration for all, especially her fellow brother and sisters in blue.

“Elizabeth chose to join law enforcement, or specifically, she had worked with Shelby County, but she joined the enforcing ranks of our department less than a year ago and in a time where are struggling in law enforcement to retain and recruit people to be in this profession,” says Chief Sugg. “Her decision to do that and her to decision to continue in law enforcement is a testament to her character.”

Chief Suggs says Officer Minter, along with the department, has been working with the Shelby County district attorney’s office. They expect to have additional information in the next month.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
A Phoenix-area homeowner said he ran outside to help a mail carrier who appeared to be...
‘She’s going to faint’: Homeowner helps pregnant mail carrier working in sweltering heat
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
This photo provided by Chicago Police Department shows Brandon Sanders. Sanders, 33, has not...
Police find woman dead in refrigerator while searching apartment of suspect charged in man’s killing

Latest News

Lawmakers consider strengthening laws after Carlee Russell case
Lawmakers start looking at harsher penalties after Carlee Russell charged with two misdemeanors
Rep. Givan pushing for "Ebony Alert" to be established
AL lawmaker hopes Carlee Russell hoax doesn’t hurt chances of “Ebony Alert”
Birmingham Fire and Rescue
Mobile transfusions: Birmingham Fire now using whole blood in ambulances
Doctors say prevention is key to preventing bug bites.
Grandview Medical Center doctors explain when to go ER for bug bites and stings