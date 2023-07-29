LawCall
AL lawmaker hopes Carlee Russell hoax doesn’t hurt chances of “Ebony Alert”

The legislation aims at minimizing disparities for missing people of color, specifically Black youth, by creating a state-issued alert for them
Rep. Givan pushing for "Ebony Alert" to be established
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One topic that keeps surfacing in the aftermath of the Carlee Russell kidnapping hoax is what impact it could have on kidnapping cases in the future.

Many fear it could harm the chances of people of color, including Black people, being found safe, and one Alabama lawmaker who wants to pass a bill that would put a spotlight on them.

The bill is being sponsored by Representative Juandalynn Givan, D - Jefferson County, and it would put in place what’s known as an “Ebony Alert.”

An Ebony Alert work work similarly to other state-issued alerts for specific groups of people, like Silver Alerts for seniors and AMBER Alerts for missing children.

An Ebony Alert would be issued for Black youth, including young women and girls, who fall under a specific set of guidelines.

Rep. Givan says that across the country, there are disparities when it comes to people of color who go missing.

Numerous studies have been conducted by Harvard, the National Institute of Health, and other institutes and organizations, and have found evidence that people of color may not receive as much attention as people, especially women, who are white, a phenomenon commonly referred to as “Missing White Woman Syndrome.

Carlee Russell’s faked kidnapping garnered a lot of notoriety, and Rep. Givan says the hoax is discouraging for the dozens of families across the state who still have missing loved ones, and that this bill needs to be filed now more than ever.

“I think it’s very important, I’m just hoping that because of what happened that it doesn’t taint the process,” Rep. Givan says, “We’re dealing with across the isle negotiations every time we go into that building. I think it probably would have been easier to get the bill out before this happened, but who knows? I fight for a lot of different causes, and I’m still going to fight for this one.”

Rep. Givan intends to file that bill the beginning of next week.

