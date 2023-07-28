LawCall
Woman killed in early morning crash in west Jefferson Co.

Authorities say a 48-year-old woman died in the crash around 2:48 a.m. July 28 on Old Tuscaloosa Highway at Woodview Lane.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal wreck.

Authorities say a 48-year-old woman died in the crash around 2:48 a.m. July 28 on Old Tuscaloosa Highway at Woodview Lane.


Deputies found a vehicle occupied by two women left the road and crashed into a tree.  The driver died at the scene.  A 56-year-old woman was taken to UAB Hospital with critical injuries.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

