Woman killed in early morning crash in west Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal wreck.

Authorities say a 48-year-old woman died in the crash around 2:48 a.m. July 28 on Old Tuscaloosa Highway at Woodview Lane.

Deputies found a vehicle occupied by two women left the road and crashed into a tree. The driver died at the scene. A 56-year-old woman was taken to UAB Hospital with critical injuries.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.